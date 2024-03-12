The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), through its Consumer magazine, has a section dedicated to the Mayan Train, which details the rights and advantages of traveling on this new tourist transportation service.

Also, the reasons for denying the Mayan Train service are mentioned.

They are the following:

The provider may refuse to transport unaccompanied children. Pregnant women from 7 months of gestation. People who, due to the nature of their illness, represent a risk to other passengers or their lives. People in a state of intoxication or under the influence of narcotics or psychotropic drugs. People carrying weapons, explosives, dangerous materials or, in general, any other element that constitutes a risk to other passengers. Luggage that, due to its weight, size, nature, packaging or packing, represents a risk to passengers.

