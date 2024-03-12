Eric Carmen, singer of hits All by Myself and Hungry Eyes, has died at the age of 74. His wife Amy Carmen wrote about this on the artist’s website on Tuesday. The former frontman of the band Raspberry died in his sleep.

“He was very pleased to know that his music had touched so many people for decades and that it would continue to do so even after his death,” his widow wrote on behalf of the family and relatives. The family has not disclosed the cause of death or the exact date of death. He is survived by his wife and two children.

In the early 1970s, Carmen was the frontwoman of the American power pop group Raspberry, famous for the big hit Go All the Way. The song, with its promising and exuberant lyrics, caused too much controversy on many radio stations in the US and UK. In 2014, it was used in the film Guardians of the Galaxy, which made it popular again.

Power ballads

Carmen’s solo career began in 1975, when the group Raspberry broke up. Carmen abandoned the rock genre and focused more on her famous power ballads. A year later he released “All By Myself”. It became his biggest hit, earning him a gold record for classic pop. The song has been covered by several major artists. Dame Shirley Bassey released her own version in 1982, but the most famous cover was by Celine Dion in 1996. It became one of Dion’s biggest hits.

The singer has also produced several songs for films. He sang “Hungry Eyes” on “Dirty Dancing” and wrote “Always Paradise” on “Footloose.” In 2001, a version of his hit All By Myself became popular again in the film Bridget Jones’s Diary.

