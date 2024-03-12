Frosinone, March 12, 2024 – Investigations continue following a shooting that occurred in Frosinone over the weekend (read here). Maximum alert at the police station, where there are fears of retaliation and retribution among the Albanian families involved in the shooting on Saturday evening at the Shake bar in Via Aldo Moro, which cost the life of 27-year-old Qasemi Qasmi, who was wounded by gunfire. He and three of his friends were shot by 23-year-old Micha Zaka.

The 27-year-old entered the club with his brother and two friends to meet a rival “out of jealousy for a controversial woman,” Albanian community Flying Squad said. But the prosecutor’s office does not believe this and continues to pursue drug trafficking and prostitution. Police Commissioner Domenico Condello ordered increased surveillance to avoid any consequences from the shooting.

Since yesterday morning, the police and fire brigade have been searching for the murder weapon – a .22-caliber pistol from which seven shots were fired and which the killer admitted to throwing near the bridge over the Cosa River on Via Verdi. It turned out to be among blackberries, in a kind of landfill full of empty cans: searches were carried out with metal detectors and some kind of Labradors.

Prosecutors this morning instructed a coroner to carry out an autopsy and an expert to extract a forensic copy of the mobile phones seized from the 23-year-old and four of his friends. who he was in Sheik, the Qasmi brothers, and they are both friends. Yesterday at 17:00 the interrogation of Mika Zaki began in prison, assisted by lawyer Marco Maietta. (Source: Ansa)

