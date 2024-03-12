Non-self-sufficiency decree, resources are needed for the 3.8 million elderly people

“The Government, insisting on the practice of not listening to the social partners, has definitively approved the Legislative Decree for the implementation of the reform of non-self-sufficiency and other policies for elderly people. Deputy Minister Bellucci says that the requests from Parliament and the Regions, no mention of the numerous observations made by civil society organisations. We are waiting to read the text of the Decree, but we anticipate that if the decree is not supported by adequate resources capable of giving concrete answers to more than 3, 8 million non-self-sufficient elderly people is, in fact, an empty box.” This is the complaint from Auser, the Association for Active Aging.

“The expectation for a reform that guarantees greater and better quality of services for a dignified old age cannot be disappointed”, concludes Auser’s statement.