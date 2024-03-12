Suara.com – Zhang Hongchao, founder and chairman of the global Mixue tea and ice cream company, is now one of the richest people in China.

His net worth is predicted to reach US$ 1.2 billion or the equivalent of Rp. 18.6 trillion.

Zhang Hongchao’s success cannot be separated from Mixue’s extraordinary popularity. Founded in Zhengzhou, China, in 1997, Mixue has now grown into a global company with more than 20,000 stores in 24 countries, including Indonesia.

Mixue’s success was achieved by implementing a business strategy that focuses on affordable prices. Mixue offers high-quality products at relatively low prices compared to its competitors.

Mixue uses high quality raw materials and implements strict quality control standards. Apart from that, Mixue has opened stores in strategic locations that are easily accessible to customers. Not only that, Mixue continues to innovate by presenting new products and following market trends.

Apart from being known as a successful entrepreneur, Zhang Hongchao is also known as a philanthropist. He has donated funds to various charitable causes, including education and village development.

Zhang Hongchao’s success story is an inspirational story for many people. He started his business small with limited capital. However, with hard work, persistence and the right business strategy, he managed to build Mixue into a successful global company.