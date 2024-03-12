Journalist Cesara Buonamici, who works alongside host Alfonso Signorini at GF, let slip a spoiler about the programme. She practically revealed the date of the Big Brother final

Small spoiler that perhaps shouldn’t have come out of the mouth of the very famous and beloved television journalist. Cesara Buonamici, who supports Alfonso Signorini in hosting the reality show, in fact let slip the date of the Big Brother final. When will the last episode of one of the longest and most controversial editions in the history of the program be?

In Monday’s episode of Pomeriggio Cinque, hosted as always by Myrta Merlino, after the daring exit of Barbara D’Urso, the well-known television journalist was also among the guests in the studio.

Cesara Buonamici commented on a whole series of topics that the Canale 5 afternoon program covered and which concerned current events. But, later, you also talked about the episode of Big Brother which would have aired a few hours later.

Alfonso Signorini’s adventure companion wanted to reveal some previews of Monday’s episode of Big Brother. The reality show, in fact, airs on both Monday evenings and Thursday evenings.

A double weekly appointment, with many curiosities to know. For example, the journalist mentioned that the televoting to decide the second finalist would soon be closed, between Rosy Chin, Anita Olivieri, Paolo and Letizia Petris. But then she let something else slip…

Cesara Buonamici reveals when the Big Brother final will be

“Tonight there will be a second or second finalist after Beatrice Luzzi…This is a very exciting competition…Then we are approaching the grand finale, which will be on April 4th“.

So, now we know when the 2023 edition of the Canale 5 reality show will end. There are only a few episodes left and two finalists already know each other. After Beatrice Luzzi, decreed for some time now as the first finalist of the television program, the winner of the new televoting was Rosy Chin, who defeated the competition made up of Anita Olivieri, Letizia Petris and Paolo Massella.