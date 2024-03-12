The anime Perfect Blue, the first work by Japanese director and animator Satoshi Kon, arrives in Italian cinemas for the first time in a restored 4K version.

Distribution is scheduled for April 22, 23, 24, on the occasion of the 2024 Anime at Cinema Season, an exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Yamato Video.

Based on the novel by Yoshikazu Takeuchi, a writer and journalist who has long dedicated himself to otaku culture, and written by Sadayuki Murai, Perfect Blue represents the first psychological thriller in the history of Japanese animated cinema. The 1997 film was the first film as director for Satoshi Kon who would later sign equally acclaimed works such as Tokyo Godfathers, Paranoia Agent and Paprika; cartoonist, former assistant to Katsuhiro Otomo on Akira (comic version), World Apartment Horror, Rojin Z (1991) and Memories. Katsuhiro Otomo himself participated in the making of the film as a special adviser.

Upon release in Japan, the anime generated a lot of interest and crowds of spectators outside of cinemas. Furthermore, the film won the prestigious Public Prize at Fant’Asia ’97 (Montreal).

Perfect Blue

“A twisted, disturbing and utterly engaging thriller.”

Jack Matthews, New York Daily News

Satoshi Kon tells the story of the singer Mima who, faced with limited commercial success, must abandon her role as an idol to be relaunched as an actress, in a world which, however, will prove to be harsh and full of obstacles. She manages to get the part of a psychologically unstable girl in the TV Serial “Double Bind”, but begins to receive threatening anonymous messages from an otaku fan who did not accept the change of image of “his her” Mima di her . Shortly thereafter, a series of accidents hits the production set. Mima herself, used to being a mere simulacrum, begins to lose contact with her own identity.

From this will arise her internal disagreements that the spectators will also share: who is the real Mima? The one who wears the naive costumes of the idol? The one who appears smiling on the Internet? The one who shops at the supermarket? The schizophrenic girl from “Double Bind”? The illusion of herself? Or just everyone’s illusion?