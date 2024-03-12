Deputies, VIPs, entertainment personalities. The news of Maurizio Sarri’s resignation as Lazio coach breaks out among the excellent Biancocelesti fans. From Anna Falchi to Osho, from Enrico Montesano to the fans of the ‘Capital’s first team’ in the political buildings. Many thank the coach for two and a half seasons at the helm of the team, but there are also those who are convinced that the Tuscan coach’s step back is the best solution in a moment of crisis, with 4 consecutive defeats.

Montesano: “Sarri did well, great dignity, a shock was needed”

“The resignation from Lazio does honor to Sarri, who is a man of dignity and character. I think he made the right choice: a shock was needed”, Enrico Montesano tells AdnKronos. “I personally – explains the popular Roman actor, a well-known celestial white white fan – believe that Sarri is a great chef, one of those who however need high quality ingredients to make a good dish. We, with the ingredients we have, read footballers, we need a good chef who, with the ingredients he has, can make a nice first course alla gricia, a nice carbonara. I’m not saying we need Sora Lella, but to be clear, we need a more homemade game that gets to the point, more of substance”. “We don’t have the champions of Bayern, Inter, Barcelona – adds Montesano – And today, to make three competitions, perhaps Sarri also has part of the reason. He made an honest gesture. And for the environment, I think he did well.”

Anna Falchi: “The future is not rosy”

The news of Sarri’s resignation “left me quite stunned. Honestly, I didn’t expect it, even if this morning his decision was already in the air. I’m very sorry in such a moment of crisis for Lazio: our manager is leaving pivot, our great Mister and, as the convinced ‘sarrista’ that I am, I am truly very sorry.” Thus to Adnkronos Anna Falchi, actress and television presenter who is a super Lazio fan, confessing that she sees the future as “not exactly rosy” for a team “already destabilized by the way things are going. Now, with the departure of our coach – she adds – I see it even worse.”

According to Falchi, “it will be difficult to replace Sarri: I’m hearing the names going around – he says – and it seems they are focusing on a former Lazio player for an emotional reason, something that seems to emulate the idea he had a bit Roma by taking De Rossi. Among the names doing the rounds – he adds – are those of Klose and Rocchi but there are no certainties yet. We’ll see.”

Osho: “Sarri overrated but the next cartoon will be for Lotito”

Federico Palmaroli, alias Osho, Biancoceleste fan and author of a famous cartoon that highlighted the most exciting moments during the championship, comments on the special day to Adnkronos. “I hope that in the end there will be a moment in which we will no longer be hostages of this ownership. Because yes, I have never liked Sarri and I have never made a secret of it, but the main person responsible for this whole situation that has arisen it is the company that creates and the cartoon I will make for the occasion will have President Lotito as its protagonist”, he states

The holy man Osho who, curiously dressed in blue and white, wondered ‘But is this Lazio?’, is, for Federico Palmaroli, a cartoon “that can be repeated cyclically, because this year too we have seen sensational moments”. But today it’s different. Today the downward trajectory ends, perhaps, with the coach’s farewell and the bitterness of heavy defeats. “We thought Sarri was that coach who was not very corporate-minded and who went a little sideways with respect to the club’s choices, who asked for the players he wanted, who imposed himself from this point of view, which didn’t happen – continues Palmaroli – complained about the transfer market when it was too late, in January there were no signings despite the needs. There he should have resigned. I have never liked Sarri, I have seen his mythical game in a maximum of three games, for But he’s an overrated coach.”

Stefano Pantano: “Sarri took responsibility”

“I appreciated Sarri’s gesture in resigning, unfortunately after the defeat at home against Udinese, we had reached a point of no return and the coach assumed his responsibilities. Now I hope that those who remain know how to react to save the season. There is a semi-final of the Italian Cup to play and still 10 matches in the championship to honor trying to score as many points as possible. Now there are no more excuses for the team”, says the former fencing champion and great Lazio fan Stefano Pantano.

“It was a season full of ups and downs – continues Pantano -. There was a good journey in the Champions League, with the qualification for the round of 16 and the victory in the first leg against Bayern, in the championship it seemed that with the 4 victories in a row if the discussion about qualifying for the Champions League had been reopened, unfortunately in the last few weeks things have worsened and we find ourselves in this situation.” The world epee champion has clear ideas about who can replace the Tuscan coach: “I will make a choice in line with that made by Roma with De Rossi by taking a former player who can stimulate the pride of the players and give a shock these last two months of the season. I would like Angelo Gregucci, even if perhaps I’m a little influenced by the affection I feel for him.”

Lazio Club Montecitorio

From the leaders of the Lazio Club Montecitorio, the association that brings together the Lazio honorable members of all sides, comes the appreciation for the gesture of the Tuscan coach, who resigned his mandate despite his contract providing for a salary of 3.5 million euros net per season until next year. “Resignation is a noble act, in a world where normally no one resigns. But I don’t know the background or the reasons”, commented Paolo Trancassini to Adnkronos, the Fratelli d’Italia deputy and president of the Lazio Club Montecitorio.

“Certainly – observes the commissioner of the Chamber – Lazio is in a moment of crisis, Sarri will probably have decided to shake up the environment. If I think that a few days ago we were playing for access to the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern after an extraordinary first leg, the current situation is not good. But I also think that Lazio has all the elements to start again, we have a semi-final of the Italian Cup to play, with the possibility of winning another trophy.”

For Trancassini “there is a need to change the page and be aware of one’s means to get out of this situation”. Bad luck is also an accomplice to the Biancocelesti’s lackluster season, according to the Fdi deputy: “Lazio were unlucky: for example, if Immobile scored against Bayern, it was a completely different match…”.

Giorgio Mulè, Italian vice-president of the Chamber, but also a huge Biancocelesti fan, does not hide his disappointment. “Sarri’s farewell? I’m in mourning, there’s no point in beating around the bush, we shouldn’t have been ninth in the table, nor should we have exited the Champions League… We lost badly in Monaco, we lost badly last night – he admits when asked by AdnKronos -. Now it’s up to President Lotito to pull the rabbit out of the hat, or rather, the eagle…”. “I certainly don’t allow myself to give advice, he’ll see what’s on the market, Klose and Rocchi are two names that are circulating, two names that offer ample guarantees, but it’s up to the owner, I ask you to live this moment in silence… “.