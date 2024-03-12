Santa Marinella, March 12, 2024 – “As provided for in the program and as they assured us at the last meeting we had with the managers of RFI, a company of the Ferrovie dello Stato group, and GEMA Srl, the company that is carrying out the works, we are proceeding with the activities , which will deliver a new and efficient station to our city by December. In recent days, the dilapidated roof, intended for bicycles and mopeds, was removed so that a new access road could be laid and the area in front of the house could be developed.” This was stated by Mayor Pietro Tidei.

“We closely monitor every operation,” explains the mayor, “offering maximum cooperation and trusting the patience of the many citizens and travelers who travel by train every day for study and work. Within a year, we will have a renovated station that can accommodate tourists, be accessible and become not just a transit point, but the beating heart of city life, a safe and pleasant place.”

“These days, work begins on Piave and Crispi streets,” explained Public Works Councilor Andrea Amanati, “which will optimize pedestrian and traffic flows by creating a new ramp connecting the square and the adjacent road. where today there is an uncultivated embankment. The project includes bus, taxi and new parking spaces for people with limited mobility, as well as a new station for motorcycles and bicycles. The spaces reserved for the Carabinieri will be retained, as will new green areas both in the square and on the Via 4 November side. By mid-April, the shelter will be installed on platform No. 3, as we were reassured by the company performing the work.”

