Alessandro Puliti CEO of Saipem

Saipem: 2023 profit at 179 million, 14/5 shareholders’ meeting

The Board of Directors of Saipem SpA, chaired by Silvia Merlo, approved the consolidated financial statements of the Group as at 31 December 2023, which close with a profit of 179 million euros (loss of 209 million euros in 2022) and the draft financial statements operating period, which closes with a profit of 107 million euros (loss of 256 million euros in 2022), drawn up in compliance with international accounting standards.

The consolidated financial statements and the draft financial statements of Saipem SpA were sent to the board of auditors and the auditing firm, together with the management report. The Board of Directors has resolved to convene the shareholders’ meeting, in ordinary session and in single call, for 14 May 2024, to resolve, among other things, on the approval of the draft financial statements for 2023.