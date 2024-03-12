Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) defended Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema against criticism from PVV leader Geert Wilders over her behavior during protests at the opening of the National Holocaust Museum on Sunday. Wilders had a Monday written in X that it was an “unprecedented shame” that demonstrators were able to come “so close” to the opening, which was also attended by Holocaust survivors. “This smacks of a political action by the far-left mayor of Amsterdam,” Wilders said of GroenLinks-PvdA’s Halsema.

Rutte wrote on Monday evening in response to X: “We all wanted the opening of the National Holocaust Museum yesterday to go smoothly. But one thing is for sure: when it comes to maintaining public order, our mayors do not play politics.” Wilders responded again: “Rutte supports Halsema. I support the Jewish Netherlands.”

Various messages were heard at the protest. Some demonstrators protested the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog due to his support for the war in the Gaza Strip. There were also demonstrations against the Dutch government, which continues to support Israel, and Jewish demonstrators were present with signs such as “Jews against genocide”. Another group of demonstrators used openly anti-Semitic slogans. For example, some demonstrators said they supported Hamas, and images also showed people giving the Hitler salute. The Amsterdam City Council will consider the protest.

Read also: Protest action reminded guests of the “war zone” at the opening of the Holocaust museum

Share Write to the editor