A Russian military transport plane carrying eight crew and seven passengers crashed on Tuesday in western Russia, more than 700 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense. It is reported that one of the plane’s engines caught fire during takeoff.

It is not yet known whether the passengers survived the accident. The cause of the fire is also not yet known. It was an Il-76 type aircraft, which was already used by the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

According to Russia, an Il-76 plane crashed over Russia for the third time since the invasion of Ukraine. On June 24, 2022, five people were killed and four were injured in what was believed to be an engine failure. In January of this year, an Il-76 crashed over Russia, carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 7 other people, all of whom died. It is believed that the plane crashed after being attacked, but by whom exactly is not yet clear.

