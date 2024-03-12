A Russian military plane with 15 people on board crashed this Tuesday while taking off from an air base in western Russia, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The Il-76 aircraft, with eight crew and seven passengers on board, crashed in the Ivanovo region, said the ministry, which did not clarify whether there were survivors.

The governor of Ivanovo, Stanislav Voskresensky, offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

The ministry indicated that an engine fire during takeoff was the probable cause of the accident.

He added that a team of investigators was heading to Ivanovo to investigate what happened.

The four-engine Il-76 are heavy transport aircraft that have been in service since the 1970s, first with the Soviet and then the Russian air force.

The crash occurred on the same day that the Ministry of Defense reported dozens of Ukrainian drone attacks against Russia. In the past, Ukrainian drones have hit air bases deep inside Russian territory.

Military experts have noted that as the number of Russian military flights increased dramatically during the fighting in Ukraine, so have the casualties.

