The Russian ship Varyag launches a P-1000 Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile during an exercise. Photo/Russian Ministry of Defense/Sputnik

ARABIAN SEA – Russian, Chinese and Iranian naval vessels held joint war games in the Arabian Sea this week, conducted from Chah Bahar Port in the Gulf of Oman.

The Maritime Security Belt war games are scheduled to take place March 12-15 and involve ships and aircraft from the three countries.

Envoys from the militaries of Azerbaijan, India, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan and South Africa were present as observers.

“The practical part of this exercise will take place in the waters of the Arabian Sea, especially the Gulf of Oman,” said the Russian Ministry of Defense on Monday (11/3/2024). “The main aim of this maneuver is to ensure the safety of maritime economic activities.”

Two Pacific Fleet ships, the Slava Varyag-class guided missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov Udaloy-class frigate, made up the Russian contingent in the exercise.

According to China’s Ministry of Defense, the People’s Liberation Army Navy has sent the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, the guided-missile frigate Linyi and the supply ship Dongpinghu.

The Iranian Navy sent several helicopters and dozens of ships of various sizes.

The Maritime Security Belt began in 2019 as a joint activity of Moscow, Beijing and Tehran. China skipped the drills in 2021, but has since participated in every drill.

During the 2023 maneuvers, the three navies practiced sailing in joint formation, carried out artillery tests day and night, and simulated freeing hostages from ships captured by pirates and assisting ships in distress.

The drill area is near the entrance to the Persian Gulf, where most of the world’s oil shipments originate.

On the other side of the Arabian Peninsula, off the coast of Yemen, the US and its allies have deployed several warships in an effort to stop the Houthis banning maritime trade related to Israel.

Not only were the Western countries unsuccessful, but the Houthi group also added British and American merchant ships to their target list.

