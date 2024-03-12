Have you noticed the new speed camera in Rotterdam yet?

Is there a speed camera or not? If you visit Rotterdam from time to time, it can become a common confusion while driving along the Maas boulevard. For years, the Shell gas station had a speed camera. This speed camera was removed by the municipality in 2016.

There have been no speed cameras on the Maas Boulevard for many years. In recent years, police have carried out speed checks, for example using a laser gun. On the section of the two-lane road where you enter or leave Rotterdam, the speed limit is 50 km/h. The road encourages you to drive faster, and many motorists ignore the speed limit.

New speed camera on Maas boulevard

A new speed camera has recently appeared on the Maas Boulevard. Actually two, because they blink in both directions. Not everyone is used to it yet. Over the past five months, 28,081 fines have already been automatically issued. Rainmond reports. The pole is in a different location compared to the old speed camera location.

The municipality told a local TV station that the speed camera, which was removed in 2016, was in a location that was unlikely to promote road safety. The old post provided a good replenishment of the municipal coffers, but it served its purpose. Therefore, after consultation with the prosecutor’s office and the police, it was decided to remove the old speed camera.

The new speed camera is where it should be. Namely, at a traffic light. This is not an unnecessary luxury. Last year there was a fatal accident on Maas Boulevard.

Road safety

In addition to checking speed, the speed camera also measures whether the driver ignores the red light. Mostly pedestrians and cyclists pass through the intersection. According to the municipality, this group needs to be protected from speeding, and the speed camera contributes to this.

It is too early for the prosecutor’s office to draw conclusions about the contribution of road safety to the new speed camera on the Maas Boulevard. The number of fines says little about road safety. What is the usefulness of the flash, the prosecutor’s office will only be able to say after a longer period of time.

