On March 21st special meeting presented by Apple Music on the occasion of the celebrations of International Women’s Month

ROME – On Thursday 21 March, Rose Villain will be the protagonist of the new musical event Today at Apple organized at the Apple Via del Corso store in Rome. During the special meeting presented by Apple Music, fans will be able to discover one of the most original artists on the Italian scene, loved for her explosive energy and her interpretation of the present.

Moderated by Alice Valeria Oliveri, journalist and author, this meeting conceived by Apple Music on the occasion of the celebrations for International Women’s Month will talk about the artist through her music and her imagination, ranging over themes such as female empowerment and stories of rebirth, different and complex (where hope, however, is the trait d’union), which he recounts in his songs.

Rose Villain – who was selected by Apple Music for the Up Next Italia program, the initiative aimed at identifying and promoting emerging talents – will perform during the meeting with some of her successes in an engaging live acoustic performance .

Furthermore, to open the Today at Apple event, a spatial audio listening session of Radio Sakura (Warner Music Italy), the artist’s latest album, containing the song Clik Boom! presented on the occasion of the 74th Sanremo Festival. Radio Sakura is available in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

Radio Sakura is the bright sequel to Radio Gotham, the artist’s first recording work. It is an intimate and nostalgic record but at the same time aware and proud, where different genres such as hip hop, punk, electronica and bachata are intertwined with different and complex stories, where hope, however, is the common thread. “With this album – says Rose – I felt more free than ever to be fragile, irreverent, ambitious and with this music, for me the best I have ever written, I flourished into the artist and woman I dreamed of being”.

In order not to miss the unmistakable energy of Rose Villain and participate in the Today At Apple event on Thursday 21 March at 6.00 pm at the Apple store Via del Corso (181-188) in Rome, it is necessary to book your place by registering on the site : apple.co/rosevillain