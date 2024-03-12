Rome, March 12, 2024 – In recent weeks, agents of the State Police of the VIII district of Tor Carbone, after a complex investigation coordinated by the prosecutor’s office of Rome, carried out a preventive measure in prison against a 52-year-old citizen. Italian seriously suspected of attempted extortion, escape and aggravated threats.

Officers, under orders from the emergency response center, intervened through Caboto to report an assault on a man at his home.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the presence of the victim, a 54-year-old man of Romanian origin, in the company of his partner. The man told the operators that he knew the attacker, as he had previously reported crimes related to extortion and aggravated threats. While the 54-year-old man was at home, he noticed the attacker come to his home; the latter began to scold him and threaten him with death if he did not withdraw the earlier complaint, ordering him to pay 160.00 euros per month.

At this point, the attacker left and then reappeared in the company of other people, throwing a glass bottle at the victim’s window. The frightened man called 1 1 2, and the three people left again. After the attacker was identified and the necessary investigation was carried out, the police found that the 52-year-old man was placed under house arrest; at that moment they came to his home and, taking him to the police station, arrested him as a suspect in a crime. The GIP then ordered a preventive measure to be taken into custody in prison, which was carried out by the same officers.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

