Fiumicino, March 13, 2024 – This morning, an exercise to install flood barriers took place on the embankment between the 2 June Bridge and the pedestrian path on both sides. Present on site were Mayor Mario Baccini, local police chief Daniela Carola, Elisabetta Cortani, head of the Misericordia Association of Fiumicino, as well as representatives of the Port of Rome and Port Authority.

“An extremely important emergency exercise that has not been carried out for a long time. We are activating and testing all civil protection structures to be ready for any emergency, stressed Mayor Mario Baccini, who spoke on site during the simulation. I thank all the local police, the Civil Protection Association of Fiumicino Misericordia and the municipal employees who participated in this mission. We are also working to restore proper decency in this area; Just a few days ago, I raised the issue with the port command about intervention, and we are working to ensure that the pier is cleared so as not to impede the free movement of citizens and any security operations necessary in the event of an emergency.” – concluded the First Citizen.

“We have received a warning that the level of the Tiber River is rising and therefore the Castel Giubileo dam will be opened, as reported by the simulation. said Massimiliano D’Alessandri, head of the Misericordia emergency area, who worked on site during the exercise, which demonstrated the technical aspects of the simulation. – There are 45 operators involved in the operation, divided between the southern and northern sides. 460 meters from the connecting walls on Viale Traiano (south side) and 150 meters from the 2 June bridge leading to Palazzo Noccioli were activated. Sliding bulkheads are installed on the north side,” he continues. “At the port authority’s logistics point in Piazzale Mediterraneo, two trucks, a 12-meter truck and a 10-meter three-axle truck, are equipped with loading. which make up the flood control system. It is expected that at the end of the exercise a summary will be produced outlining any maintenance activities that will be implemented based on what was learned during the exercise.”

