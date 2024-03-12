This Tuesday, 17 people were released by the Brazilian police after being taken hostage by an armed man on a bus in Rio de Janeiro, who also injured at least two people.

Through social networks, the Rio de Janeiro police assured that “after successful negotiation work” led by its elite squad, all the hostages who were on board a bus parked in one of the main terminals of the city had been liberated.

Marco Andrade, the police colonel, detailed in an interview for the Globo News channel that there is still no clear motive for the attack. “We have children and elderly people inside the bus,” Andrade said, adding that very little was known about the moment.

The bus was parked at the Sao Cristovao terminal, in the center of the city, and was scheduled to head to the neighboring state of Minas Gerais.

Police cars and ambulances could be seen waiting near the bus, while thousands of passengers were stranded waiting for information about their scheduled trips.

People interviewed on television said they heard several gunshots, which spread panic in the crowded terminal.

One injured person was sent to a nearby hospital, according to police.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel * * *

XP

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions