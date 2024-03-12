“After more than a decade of waiting for new therapeutic options, this immunotherapy-based regimen changes the standard of care in the front line for biliary tract cancers. Chemotherapy had remained the only weapon for more than 10 years. With the With the addition of immunotherapy we have seen an improvement in efficacy, survival has improved, disease progression-free survival has improved and the response rate has improved. All this in the face of a good tolerability profile and maintenance of the quality of life”. This was said by Lorenza Rimassa, associate professor of Medical Oncology at Humanitas University, Irccs Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano (Milan), speaking this morning in the Lombardy capital at a press conference promoted by AstraZeneca on the occasion of the approval by AIFA , to reimbursement for first-line immunotherapy with durvalumab in two liver tumors – hepatocellular carcinoma and biliary tract tumors – in advanced unresectable and metastatic stages.

The approval of the treatment in biliary tract cancers was based on the results of the phase 3 Topaz-1 study which “involved 685 patients – explains the oncologist – demonstrating that durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin) is able to improve survival in first-line treatment. The combination also highlighted a reduction in the risk of progression and a better response rate, without altering the quality of life compared to chemotherapy alone”. In detail, the Topaz-1 study, published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine Evidence’, demonstrates that durvalumab plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 24% compared to chemotherapy alone, with an estimate of patients still alive at 2 years more than doubled since the start of treatment (23.6% compared to 11.5%).

Biliary tract cancer “is not a single tumor – explains Rimassa – It is a very heterogeneous disease: we have intrahepatic bile duct cancer, such as cholangiocarcinoma which is the second most frequent liver tumor after hepatocarcinoma, and tumors of extrahepatic bile ducts which are divided into two other subgroups, therefore neoplasms of the gallbladder. They are very different tumors which recognize different risk factors. The intrahepatic forms have risk factors similar to those of hepatocellular carcinoma, the extrahepatic or gallbladder forms have different risk factors. Unlike hepatocellular carcinoma, which develops from a cirrhotic disease, in the majority of cases, cholangiocarcinoma arises without risk factors and this is a huge problem because they are patients who are not under surveillance, such as those with cirrhosis or other pathologies. In most cases the diagnosis occurs by chance, perhaps because an ultrasound of the abdomen is done for other reasons, and the tumor is in an advanced stage, where medical therapy, until very recently, was based only on chemotherapy”.

What is particularly relevant for the oncologist is that “we add immunotherapy to chemotherapy, but we do not change the quality of life which, in fact, seems to improve a little even by adding a third drug – underlines Rimassa – And this is extremely important for these patients because we improve the results and do not burden or have an impact in terms of tolerability or quality of life. And this, barring contraindications, is the standard for all patients, both with intrahepatic disease and with extrahepatic disease and gallbladder, therefore effectively for all patients with biliary tract cancer”.

These “are rare tumors – the specialist points out – they represent approximately 3% of tumors of the gastrointestinal tract. In Italy we have just over 5 thousand cases a year, however cholangiocarcinoma is constantly increasing in incidence and is a tumor for which no we recognize well-defined risk factors, we do not have the possibility of carrying out screening and we have high mortality.”

In closing it was remembered that, while waiting for reimbursement, which takes an average of 2 years, with the compassionate use formula the company can make the drug available to patients who can thus access the treatment. “It’s an extremely important thing – concludes Rimassa – Not all companies do it for free. But in our case, we treated 1,500 patients with biliary tract cancer at zero cost for patients and the hospital, but also for research because they were confirmed the results of clinical trials in ‘real life'”.