photo by Amilcare Incalza

MILAN – The song “Ma non tutto vita” (DM Produzioni label under license from Carosello Records) with which Ricchi e Poveri participated in the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival is Gold Record (FIMI/GfK data), one month after publication. The result represents further confirmation of the success of the single which is becoming popular digitally and involving an increasingly wider audience, characterized by a high appreciation from very young people.

A true phenomenology of the Rich and the Poor with a song that entered the Top 10 in Italy on Spotify, Amazon Music and iTunes, confirming itself among the 10 most listened to songs in Italy on digital platforms, totaling over 15 million plays in the territory alone Italian. The video clip also entered the Top 10 among the most watched videos on YouTube in the Music section with almost 8 million views. “But not all life” is among the most viral songs of the moment on TikTok, the second most used of the week with over 10,000 new creations per day. At the same time, the Ricchi e Poveri are the Sanremo artists who have had the greatest percentage growth in terms of number of followers on TikTok (+780%). They continue to be among the most streamed on Spotify with more than 8 million monthly listeners (source updated to date).

The engagement rate peaking at +63% on Instagram has generated an incredible number of interactions and shares, as well as the creation of numerous memes featuring the Rich and Poor as protagonists. The greatest percentage of growth is found in the age group between 18 and 34 years. Facebook and X (Twitter) have also seen an exponential increase. The data attest to the intergenerationality of a repertoire of great successes, including: La prima cosa bella, Che sara, Mamma Maria, Voulez vous danser, Se m’innamoro and Sara perche ti amo, which have become among the soundtrack of many national and international sports events and clubs is another, more simply an anthem synonymous with celebration which has collected over 200,000,000 streams. Ricchi e Poveri are, in fact, the most famous Italian group in the world with over 50 years of career, 22 million records sold and 30 albums released.

By popular demand, the preview of the tour in Italy, produced by DM Produzioni and organized by Ventidieci, is starting: May 3rd at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan (sold out date), May 13th at the Teatro Colosseo in Turin, 15 May 2024 at the Teatro Europaeditore in Bologna and 21 May at the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome (date sold out). The shows are scheduled to start at 9pm and tickets are on sale on Ticketone. Before participating in the Sanremo Festival, the international tour touched Mongolia (Ulaanbaatar), Moldova (Chi?in?u), Romania (Bucharest), Uzbekistan (Samarkand), Germany (Nuremberg), Kazakhstan (Almaty) and will continue in Estonia (Haapsalu), Australia (Melbourne and Sydney), Georgia (Tbilisi and Batumi) and many other countries.

THE SINGLE

‘But not all life’ is a declaration of intent, a pop translation of the philosophy of the moment. Turn around for a moment, the night is over. The stars are already falling, of the love that is expected but not for a lifetime, of the trains to be caught quickly, of the opportunities not to be wasted. The song, written by Edwyn Clark Roberts, Cheope and Stefano Marletta and arranged by Merk&Kremont and Edwyn Roberts, is a hymn to living life to the full, to getting on the track now. The self-quote in the incipit ‘What confusion’ projects a catchphrase from the past into the Gen Z era and immediately becomes a track filler with an electro-dance rhythm.

The lines are immediate: “Even the most beautiful rose fades. Okay, I’ll wait for you, but not all my life or Listen to me, get on the track now. Turn, turn, the head will turn” and blend perfectly with the dance sounds, a synthesis of the festive lightness, a true trademark. “This song is an invitation not to postpone – say Angela Brambati and Angelo Sotgiu – to launch yourself into pursuing what you want not only in the emotional sphere, in the couple’s relationship but in general in the things that we are passionate about”. The single is available on all digital stores and streaming platforms.

THE VIDEO CLIP

The video clip for “Ma non tutto la vita” is a journey through the decades in which Ricchi e Poveri’s career developed. With a playful and ironic key, the group traverses the history of pop culture: from the black and white TV of the 60s to the aesthetics of contemporary R&B, passing through the psychedelic atmospheres of the 70s, the glam of the 80s and 90s up to the glossy magazines of the early 2000s. The narrative brings together the ballrooms, the television studios, the references to films and iconic video clips and marks the time with a dance step, reminding us that we can always seize the moment.

Director’s notes: «When we received the song for the first time, we were struck from the first listen by the double soul of a song that talks about the present, but does so by thinking back to the past and looking to the future. The protagonist is a couple who have known each other for some time, but who – and us – invite each other not to wait, to live in the moment. It is a pop song with a dance soul, which deliberately amazes and disappoints expectations. Hence the inspiring idea of ​​retracing the decades of the career of a group that not only saw the history of pop culture flow for over half a century but, above all, contributed to writing it. Angelo and Angela take the place of the icons that have characterized each decade: they become Queen, Drake, they quote the videos of Pump it up and Barbie Girl, they enter the studios of Canzonissima and Milleluci. It’s a video of quotes that remain in the background while in the foreground dances the irony of someone with such a long career who looks into the camera and says: “Listen to me, get on the dance floor now!”.