Red Sea, tensions rise: Italian ship Duilio shot down two drones

The ship Caio Duilio, as part of the European Union’s Operation Aspides, shot down two aerial drones, implementing the principle of self-defense. The General Defense Staff announced this, recalling that Operation Aspides has the task of protecting freedom of navigation and trade routes. Nave Duilio continues its activities.

Red Sea and Houthis threaten escalation of war against US and UK

US forces announced Monday evening that they had destroyed an underwater drone and anti-ship ballistic missiles in a series of strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are threatening to “intensify” their operations in the Red Sea during Ramadan in support of the Gaza population. In a statement, the US Middle East Command (Centcom) said it carried out six strikes that “destroyed” the underwater drone and “18 anti-ship ballistic missiles” in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen after the ship was attacked in the Red Sea.

The ship, Pinocchio, “owned by Singapore and flying the Liberian flag,” according to Centcom, reported “the sound of an explosion nearby” while it was southwest of the Yemeni port of Salif, according to British maritime security. UKMTO agency. According to UKMTO and Centcom, there were no injuries to the crew and the vessel was not damaged. The attack was announced overnight by Houthi rebels, who said they targeted the ship “precisely.” The official Yemeni news agency Saba reported US raids in the Houthi-controlled Saada sector in northern Yemen.