Record Generali: profit at 3.57 billion, dividend at 1.28 euros

Generali results published. Gross premiums are increasing to €82.5 billion (+5.6%), thanks to the significant development of non-life (+12.0%). Life net inflows entirely concentrated in unit-linked lines

and pure risk and illness, consistently with the Group’s strategy. Record operating result at €6.9 billion (+7.9%), thanks to the positive contribution of all segments, mainly driven by P&C. Combined Ratio improving to 94.0% (-1.4 pp). Excellent New Business Margin at 5.78% (+0.09 pp). Record normalized net profit at €3,575 million (+14.1%), solid capital position, with Solvency Ratio at 220% (221% FY2022), thanks to strong normalized capital generation. Dividend proposal per share at €1.28 (+10.3%), confirming the Group’s focus on shareholder remuneration and the achievement of the cumulative dividend target 2022-20243.

Generali Group CEO Philippe Donnet said: “Generali’s excellent performance in 2023, supported by record operating result and profit with the positive contribution of all segments, demonstrates the effective execution of our ‘Lifetime Partner 24′ strategy : Driving Growth’. Thanks to our strong cash and capital position, we are accelerating the growth of dividends paid to our shareholders. As a profitable and diversified insurance and asset management player, the Group is today in the best shape ever. Generali’s future success will also benefit from the contribution of the acquisitions of Conning and Liberty Seguros. I take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues and agents for their great work in achieving these excellent results: they represent the foundations of our sustainable growth path and of our commitment to act as an investor, insurer, employer and responsible corporate citizen”.

This value represents a level that Generali had not reached since 2008 and was also supported by news and speculation (yesterday +0.45% to 22.32 euros), including the hypothesis, reported by Bloomberg, that Trieste could be interested in further acquisitions after integrating Liberty Seguros and Connings the previous year.

According to Mf, the most recent operation will bring 160 billion in assets, bringing the total assets managed by the group to 800 billion and should generate synergies between 70 and 80 million within the fifth year, as announced by Donnet in recent days. Liberty Seguros is expected to contribute to the pre-tax result of 250 million by 2029 and the market is already speculating on possible new operations by Generali, which could start further informal talks with potential targets, even if at the moment there are no they are concrete agreements. Possible candidates include Baloise, Vienna, Aegon and Aviva, with Ergo and Mapfre looking less likely. However, these transactions could dilute the stake of current shareholders, who will have to renew the entire board of directors next year, including Donnet. The latter is also at the center of attention due to the recent approval of the Capital Bill, which, starting from 2025, will change the rules for the composition of the board, requiring broader support and increasing the representation of minorities. Donnet expressed hope that the text would be revised, as it could currently allow a small shareholder to control up to 20% of board seats, paving the way for activist funds that could put Italian companies at risk.

With the new rules, situations like the one in 2022, when Caltagirone and the Delfins of the Del Vecchio family attempted to propose an alternative CEO, could be resolved differently, allowing them to appoint six of the thirteen members of Generali’s board. However, if the Capitals bill is not modified, the Trieste council could decide not to present any list. We hope that Donnet can provide further details on this and other topics today, while also preparing to present the new business plan by early 2025.