Suara.com – Have you ever experienced a motorbike that was difficult to start even though the battery had just been replaced? This can certainly be frustrating and hinder your activities.

Do not panic! There are several hidden enemies behind the engine that can cause the motorbike to be difficult to start even though the battery is new.

Quoted from the official Suzuki website, the following are factors that must be checked when this happens:

Motorcycle battery illustration. (Shutterstock)

1. Short Circuit or Loose Cable

A faulty electrical system, such as a short circuit or loose wiring, can inhibit power flow to the starter and make it difficult to start the motor. Check and make sure all cables are connected properly.

2. Bad Starter Contact

Dirty or worn starter contacts can disrupt the flow of electricity to the starter. Clean or replace the starter contacts to ensure smooth electrical flow.

3. Battery Problem

Even though it is new, the battery may have factory defects or not meet the motorbike specifications. Check the battery with a testing tool and make sure the battery installed meets the motorbike’s requirements.

4. Damaged Starter Dynamo

A problematic starter dynamo, such as a burnt coil or brush that is in the wrong position, can cause the motor to be difficult to start. Repair or replace the starter dynamo if necessary.

5. Ignition System Problem

Dirty, weak, or worn spark plugs can cause the resulting flame to not be strong enough to ignite the fuel and air mixture. Check and replace spark plugs if necessary.

6. Problematic Injection System

On injection motors, blockage or damage to the sensor in the injection system can make it difficult to start the motor. Perform regular inspection and cleaning of the injection system.

7. Blown Fuse

A blown fuse indicates a disturbance or excess current in the electrical system. Check and replace the blown fuse to resolve this problem.

8. Bendik Suffered Damage

Problematic bending, such as gears that are not connected to the flywheel, can make it difficult to start the motor. Repair or replace the bend if necessary.

9. Brake Switch Problem

Dirt or resistance on the brake switch can stop engine performance and prevent the motorbike from starting. Check and clean the brake switch periodically.

10. Leaking Compression

Compression leaks can cause the pressure inside the engine to be insufficient to start the motor. Check and repair compression leaks if necessary.

Tips to prevent the motorbike from being difficult to start

Carry out routine battery maintenance. Check and clean the electrical system periodically. Use spark plugs that match the motorbike specifications. Perform injection services regularly. Check and replace broken fuses. Make sure the bends are in good condition. Keep the brake switch clean. Check and repair leaks compression.

By knowing and overcoming these hidden enemies, you can keep your motorbike in top shape and easy to start.