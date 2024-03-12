Vittorio Grilli, president of corporate and investment banking for the Euro-Mediterranean area of ​​the American bank JP Morgan

There has been a lot of talk these days about the influence exerted on Palazzo Chigi by Vittorio Grilli, president of corporate and investment banking for the Euro-Mediterranean area of ​​the American bank JP Morgan. Few people know, however, that the banker, born in Milan in 1957, also has some substantial real estate properties in our country as can be seen from an updated cadastral survey.

In Milan in via Santa Cecilia, in fact, he is the owner of two thirds of a “elegant home” with 16 rooms and an adjoining warehouse: the remaining third is in the hands of his wife Alessia Ferruccio. Also in Milan, Grilli is the owner of an 8-room property in via Manara with a garage and in the same street a portion of two other properties with a warehouse. The banker in Rome has full ownership of a “elegant home” in via di San Valentino ai Parioli structured into 14 rooms and half of another property in via Scarpellini, the other half of which belongs to his wife.

Finally, Grilli in Sardinia has the usufruct on a 10-room villa in Costa Corallina (Olbia) with an adjoining garage. At the end of 2018 Grilli established his first and only company in Italy, called Min Immobiliare, of which he is an equal partner with the lawyer Giacomo Nurra and which has as its object real estate sales as well as rentals and renovations. The sole administrator of Min Imobiliare (which has never filed a financial statement) is Maria Stefania Biondo Dalla Casapiccola, an attractive lady who is an interior designer and designer by profession and who has taken care of important apartments in the capital under the brand name of her atelier, Ubiquo Design. The lady established Bdc Interior Design based in Lungotevere Flaminio in Rome, a company that deals, among other things, with architectural and scenographic installations, furnishings, design and styling.