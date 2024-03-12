The Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers was in charge of organizing an exclusive raffle for Personal Loans 2024 and which was aimed only at women associated with the ISSSTE, promoting gender equality and supporting better personal and financial development.

This draw represents an opportunity to obtain financing and cover needs such as medical, educational, housing expenses, etc. The loans offered become a great option due to their competitive interest rates and favorable conditions.

This credit offers a reliable and accessible solution to pay off debts and be able to lead a somewhat calmer life, in addition to overcoming challenges and achieving goals.

Those women who are associated with ISSSTE had the opportunity to register for the exclusive draw through the different channels offered by the institute. The draw has already taken place, so participants can now access the list of results to find out who will benefit.

The process to get the results is quite easy, just access the following link, which will redirect you to the official site where you can search for the list of beneficiaries.

https://siaepp.issste.gob.mx:8446/siaepp/resultado

On this site you must enter the seven-digit folio that was assigned to you at the time of registering for the special draw.

In the event of not being selected, the possibility of obtaining one of the personal loans granted by the ISSSTE will be renewed month by month.

