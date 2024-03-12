Pupo will go “into the trenches” in Russia to promote peace. He explains that the singer himself announced it with a post on Instagram in which he explains that on March 15th he will record a television special entitled ‘Pupo and Friends’ at the Kremlin Theatre.

The announcement on social media

“Together with all my musicians, technicians and reporters I am moving to Moscow for a week. On March 15, at the Kremlin Theatre, I will record a television special entitled ‘Pupo and Friends’. It will be my modest contribution for Peace. Instead of staying calmly and comfortably at home, I decided to go into the “trenches”, writes Pupo, who has always been very successful in Russia.

The singer explains that he does not do this “out of economic necessity nor out of the desire to become more famous and loved. I don’t need either one or the other. I do it because I had a dream. I dreamed that a song, a simple song, was illuminating the minds of two men. Two men who shared nothing except the passion for that song. The dream ended with the two singing the chorus together and, as they shook hands, their two peoples returned to be brothers again.”