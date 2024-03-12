Suara.com – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) DKI Jakarta firmly rejects the procurement of gold pins. The procurement previously included official clothing for DKI DPRD members for the 2024-2029 period.

“In principle, PSI is consistent in rejecting budgets that fulfill luxury matters such as gold pins for DPRD members,” said PSI DKI Jakarta DPW Chair Elva Farhi Qolbina to journalists in Jakarta, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

Elva emphasized that her party consistently rejects luxuries that use the budget but do not prioritize the people.

However, regarding the budget for new official clothing without additional luxury accessories, as long as it is reasonable, there is no problem.

“However, if there is a gold pin in the budget, we firmly reject it and we will definitely return it,” he said.

Based on data uploaded by the General Procurement Plan Information System (SiRUP) on the Government Goods/Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP) page, the procurement of official clothing is listed in the DPRD Secretariat work unit.

On the page, it is written that the provision of official clothing and gold pins will begin in June 2024 and use of the goods will begin in August 2024.

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has prepared a budget ceiling of IDR 1.74 billion for the procurement of official clothing and attributes for leaders and members of the DKI DPRD in 2022 through an auction mechanism.

Previously, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government budgeted IDR 3.08 billion for official clothing and attributes for members of the new Regional People’s Representative Council (DPRD) for the 2024-2029 period to support them in carrying out their daily duties as people’s representatives.

“The budget for official clothing and attributes for the leadership and members of the Council is intended for the new Council,” said Acting Secretary of the DKI Jakarta DPRD, Augustinus, to reporters in Jakarta, Monday.

Augustinus said that previously in 2022 a budget ceiling of IDR 1.74 billion had been prepared for the procurement of official clothing and attributes for DKI DPRD leaders and members, now it is IDR 3 billion.