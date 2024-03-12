Our editor Jos Verlaan Hague. On Tuesday, prosecutors asked for a suspended six-month prison sentence on an appeal by Richard de Moos, leader of the local political party Hart voor Den Haag in The Hague. In addition, prosecutors are demanding that the judge impose a fine of 10,000 euros on De Mos, sentence him to community service and ban him from holding public office for four years. According to Advocate General Kos Pluij, there is sufficient evidence in the criminal case of bribery and breach of official secrets while he was an alderman in the municipal executive of The Hague. In April last year, a Rotterdam court acquitted De Mos, ex-adviser and party member Rachid Guernaoui and five other suspects (entrepreneurs) in this criminal case. Prosecutors then asked for a 22-month unconditional prison sentence against De Mos. Suspended sentences and fines were again sought against these co-suspects. As for the prosecutor’s office, Guernaoui is not eligible to hold an administrative position for three years. Read also The prosecutor’s office received sharp reproaches from the court after the full acquittal of Richard de Mos

During the appeal, prosecutors sharply criticized Judge Jacco Janssen, who secured an acquittal last year. According to Plooij, these decisions showed a “casual approach” to the criminal case and the crimes charged. “Not thoroughly discussed and weighed enough.” Pluidge said. In acquitting, the court would have missed out on “a small library of legislative and judicial decisions on reasonable suspicion of guilt.” This needs to be better assessed.”

Party financing

According to the judge, the prosecutor’s office did not sufficiently establish that De Mos and his party were bribed by five businessmen from The Hague, who financed the 2018 election campaign with one hundred thousand euros and thus bought influence on the city council. “Not proven,” a judge ruled last year, and furthermore, criminal law cannot be used to compensate for deficiencies in party finance legislation.

The prosecutor’s office does not agree with this. Nepotism should not be exposed in the political arena because it has too few tools to do so. According to Ploij, this is provided for in criminal law. That’s why, he said, the appeal revolves around two questions: were the suspects guilty of bribery and was there a joint breach of confidentiality obligations?

On Tuesday, prosecutors presented wiretapped phone conversations and emails to show how these businessmen have allegedly bought into the party and can influence decisions: “It’s great that we are indirectly at the negotiating table with other coalition parties,” one of them said . “Secretly to discuss current affairs in the city council. We couldn’t be closer to the fire. In another letter: “Surely it is gold that we are so close to being shot without being visible friends of De Mos or members of his party.”

Disappointment

To the chagrin of DeMos, who couldn’t contain his irritation during the break: “We are facing a far-fetched, criminalizing and insane charge,” he wrote on X. “The prosecutor’s office has learned nothing at all from this giant slap in the face. under the supervision of three independent judges. The corruption glasses are on again.”

The case against De Mos has been ongoing since 2019. The reason was a completely different criminal investigation into permit corruption. De Mos and Guernaoui were later also included in this investigation.

This led to arrests and raids on the offices of two councilors at The Hague City Hall in October 2019.

