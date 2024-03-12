There has been disagreement within the Public Prosecution Service over its approach to troublesome asylum seekers. Prosecutors have expressed internal concerns about the introduction of a new “fine for asylum seekers”. This is an approach in which asylum seekers pay a fine for minor crimes, such as shoplifting, in proportion to the number of days they spend in prison. Officers fear this will lead to asylum seekers being detained longer than necessary, which would be against the law. This is clear from conversations the RNC has had with five prosecutors familiar with the new way of working.

The purpose of this approach is sensitive within the Public Prosecution Service. This is not about collecting fines, but about collecting documentation against nuisance asylum seekers. This makes it easier for the IND immigration office to reject their application.

Last year, Rinus Otte, the chief director of the State Prosecutor’s Office, sent instructions to all prosecutors’ offices on how to prosecute asylum seekers. This introduces a new type of fine specifically designed for asylum seekers who have committed minor crimes. They pay a fine, unlike the usual one, in proportion to the number of days spent in the pre-trial detention center.

Shoplifting carries a minimum fine of €200, equivalent to four days in prison.

Every day in prison costs 50 euros. The labor instructions give an example: an asylum seeker who is detained for three days is subject to a fine of 150 euros: three times 50 euros. This leaves zero euros in net profit, meaning that the fine is payable immediately. The prosecutor’s office calls the new form of fine a “fine with deduction.”

However, according to several officers, pre-trial detention intended for further investigation could be subject to such abuses. “The purpose of detention is to keep the person ready for investigation,” the officer says. “Here the prosecutor’s office changes the situation and detention is used to execute the sentence. This is contrary to the Criminal Procedure Code.”

Unlawful detention

In practice, this could lead to the illegal detention of asylum seekers, several officers say. Nowadays, it is common for someone to be detained for only a short period of time for a minor offense. “If you catch a thief in the morning, the case will usually be over within the day. Then someone is sent home with a summons,” the officer describes the current practice. “Then there is no longer any research interest.”

But for the new approach to be successful, it would be desirable for the asylum seeker to remain in custody longer. Shoplifting carries a minimum fine of €200, equivalent to four days in prison. Although a smaller fine may be imposed, even if the fine is halved to €100, the asylum seeker will still have to serve two days. The working instructions propose legal grounds to justify longer pre-trial detention. For example, prosecutors may first request court documentation from abroad about a suspected asylum seeker, so waiting for this could be interpreted as an “investigative interest.” The issuance of a criminal order can also be attributed to the interests of the investigation, which will save additional time. As a result, according to the guidance, it “should not be a problem” for the pre-trial detention of an asylum seeker to “last (slightly) longer under the new way of working.”

Research site

Critical officers see this as an attempt by the prosecutor’s office to extend the period of pre-trial detention in order to be able to settle the fine. “Then you get a statement of purpose,” says the officer involved. “And you have to be very careful with this. We do not intend to expand this research area in favor of a political-administrative approach to foreigners. As judges, we act on the basis of the Criminal Procedure Code. Someone can give a good instruction, but if it conflicts with criminal prosecution, we will not carry it out.”

Objections were raised within the prosecutor’s office, the national prosecution headquarters, officers said. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office responded by saying he was “aware” of the officers’ “concerns.” There are “internal consultations” regarding the new fine, and “naturally there is room for discussion.” The spokesman emphasizes that detention will not be used “as a means to allow a fine to be imposed.”

The Prosecution Service had previously said that this approach would be introduced as soon as the Central Judicial Collection Bureau (CJIB) is able to administratively process the fine form. This is not the case, the CJIB said. “The prosecutor’s office came to this independently of us. For this reason alone, we cannot implement it.”

Now the prosecutor’s office says that the introduction of the new fine has been “suspended.” “We will only do so when ongoing discussions with the CJIB and the Ministry of Justice and Security have concluded positively.”

Outgoing Minister Dilan Yesilgez (Justice and Security, VVD) has been advocating a tougher approach to troublemakers for some time. The working instructions state that the prosecutor’s office’s new approach was developed “following consultation with ministers.” Yesilgez herself, in a recent letter to parliament, denied having anything to do with this. It is alleged that the prosecutor’s office came to this approach “on its own initiative.”

