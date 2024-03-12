loading…

Jeffery Shaun King, a well-known American activist and former Christian pastor, converted to Islam after witnessing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/SAMAA TV

JAKARTA – Jeffery Shaun King, an activist and former famous Christian pastor in the United States (US), announced that he converted to Islam after witnessing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He converted to Islam on the first day of Ramadan in America, Monday (11/3/2024)

“I don’t know if I would be here today without the suffering, pain and trauma of the last six months that we have seen in Gaza,” King said.

“I am deeply moved to see that people who are currently in the most dangerous and traumatic places on earth, can sometimes still see nothing but rubble and the remains of their families, and can still see the meaning and purpose of life, ” he said, as quoted by Relevant Magazine, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

In a video shared to Facebook, Shaun King and his wife; Rai King recited the shahada—the Muslim pledge of faith—under the guidance of Palestinian-American imam Omar Suleiman at a mosque in Dallas, Texas.

King explained that his decision to convert to Islam stemmed not only from what he witnessed in Gaza, but also from his admiration for Malcolm X’s legacy and his deep connection to his Muslim friends.

Profile of Shaun King, Former Christian Pastor Who Converted to Islam

Jeffery Shaun King was born on 17 September 1979 in Franklin County, Kentucky, USA.

He pastored Total Grace Christian Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, before launching Courageous Church in Atlanta in 2008.

During his four years as a pastor, he used social media to bring in new members, earning him the nickname “The Facebook Pastor”.

King also began using social media to raise awareness of social justice issues.