Newly elected President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. Photo/REUTERS

ISLAMABAD – Asif Ali Zardari was re-elected as President of Pakistan after previously leading the country in the 2008-2013 period.

Asif Ali Zardari, who is chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, is supported by the ruling coalition in voting in parliament and regional assemblies.

This resulted in him getting 411 votes, while his opponent, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who is supported by the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, only got 181 votes based on information from Al Jazeera.

The General Election Commission of Pakistan itself announced Zardari’s victory on Saturday (9/3/2024) after counting the votes by members of the national parliament, members of provincial parliaments and senators.

Profile of Asif Ali Zardari

Reporting from Britannica, Asif Ali Zardari was born on July 26, 1955, in Karachi, Pakistan. In his educational history, he studied at Saint Patrick’s School in Karachi and then studied business in London.

When he was young, Zardari focused more on playing polo than entering politics even though he was the son of a famous businessman and politician, Hakim Ali Zardari.

Until 1987 he married the daughter of former president and prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Unfortunately, in 1990 his family was hit by a corruption scandal.

This made Zardari go to prison in 1990 and was only released in 1993. After that, Zardari aggressively tried to control the PPP, but he increasingly faced criticism from his opponents inside and outside the party.

Moreover, Zardari was closely involved in the Bhutto family feud led by Bhutto’s brother which gave rise to a conflict between Zardari and Murtaza regarding the leadership of the Bhutto clan in the PPP.

The Murtaza-Zardari rivalry came to an abrupt end on September 20, 1996, when Murtaza was shot and killed by police.