In Mexico, the consumption of soft drinks has been an integral part of culture and food traditions for decades, however, this preference for sugary drinks has raised significant public health concerns, especially in relation to the high sugar content. that contain many of these products.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) carried out a study in 2023 to identify which soft drinks have the highest levels of sugar and those that harm the human body the most.

Analyzing whether they meet the requirements established by NOM-01-SCFI/SSA-2010, which specifies the nutritional data of products marketed in Mexico, we focused mainly on the proportion of sugar in each product, given that a consumption of daily maximum of 25 grams of this sweetener. Exceeding this limit can lead to considerable weight gain and the appearance of more serious diseases.

The studies carried out by Profeco specialists highlight that soft drinks were classified into two categories: caloric and non-caloric, as well as those that use sweeteners as sweeteners.

Below we share with you which soft drinks contain the most sugar in Mexico and you should avoid consuming due to the damage it can cause to your body:

Jumex orangeade frutzzo: 600 ml bottle which contains 52.2 grams of sugar. Orange crush: 600 ml product contains 51.6 grams of sugar. Red Cola: 600 ml bottle contains 57 grams of sugar. Tonicol: Soft drink in a 600 ml container has 76.2 grams of sugar. Senzao guarana: 600 ml container has 68.4 grams of sugar. Delaware punch: 355 ml can contains 18.5 grams of sugar. Aurrera: 600 ml container does not contain sugar. Light Coca Cola: In its 600 ml presentation it does not contain sugar. Pepsi black: The 355 ml presentation does not contain sugar.

