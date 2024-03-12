The price of the BCV dollar today, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, was set at 36.20 bolivars in Venezuela, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela. On the other hand, for the parallel exchange rate, the DolarToday or Dollar Monitor is used, which is determined based on the supply/demand of bolivars in the main cities of the country.

This adjustment in the official exchange rate reflects the fluctuations that Venezuela faces due to its current context, both economically and politically due to the multiple sanctions issued by the United States to the Venezuelan Government, which has already defined the date of the next presidential elections. Check the price and movement of the US dollar on different trading platforms in the country governed by Nicolás Maduro.

YOU CAN SEE:DolarToday and Monitor Dólar: price of the parallel dollar TODAY, Monday, March 11, in Venezuela

Price of the BCV dollar today, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Venezuela

The BCV dollar was set at 36.20 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions. The US currency maintained its price consecutively after months of strong variations. In 2023 it closed with an increase of 105% compared to the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela.

Price of the BCV dollar TODAY, March 12, 2024. Photo: Twitter / @BCV_ORG_VE

What is the price of DolarToday in Venezuela TODAY, Tuesday, March 12, 2024?

The price of the parallel dollar in Venezuela was updated at 38.01 bolivars, according to the latest update from DolarToday.

DolarToday, March 12: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

YOU CAN SEE: It was not in Mexico or Peru: discover the South American country where cocoa was born, according to a study

Dollar Monitor: dollar exchange rate today, March 12, 2024

The average dollar in the Caribbean country was established at Bs. 37.83 for each dollar, according to the latest update from Monitor Dólar. This is calculated based on the supply and demand of the US currency.

Venezuela Women’s Bonus March 2024: when do they pay?

To date, no confirmation has been received from the Maduro Government regarding the disbursement of the Venezuela Women’s Bonus. This benefit was granted in 2023 as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day, which raises expectations of a possible renewal of this financial support for the current year.

If approved, it is anticipated that this benefit could be announced as the first special bonus on Friday, March 8, 2024, or on a date close to this. It is important to note that this information has not been made official, but is based on precedents established during the delivery of the same benefit in similar circumstances the previous year.

YOU CAN SEE: The only town in Latin America considered among the most beautiful in the world, according to 2024 ranking

Venezuela had a month of falling prices for the first time in 17 years

Prices fell 0.5% in Venezuela in February, the private Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF) estimated this Wednesday, a reference given the lack of official statistics.

It is the first time in years that a month of falling prices has been recorded in Venezuela, a country that went through a long hyperinflationary cycle that pulverized the purchasing power of salaries in the midst of an acute economic crisis. The OVF warns about a “fall in consumption” as one of the main causes of the phenomenon.

With information from AFP.