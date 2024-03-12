Fiumicino, March 12, 2024 – “Today, accompanied by Mayor Mario Baccini, Councilor Angelo Caroccia and Commissioner Ater, I carried out an inspection of public housing in Fiumicino and on the island of Isola Sacra. Objectives: Assess the current state of affairs, existing projects and possible decisions to be made.” This was stated in a press release by the leader of the Brothers of Italy group, Agostino Prete.

“The city administration acts as a representative of the relevant authorities in order to consider and resolve current pressing issues. We recognize the need for synergistic work with all agencies involved to determine the best strategies for adopting and implementing specific measures. Our goal is to improve the conditions of residents of social housing: no one should be left behind,” concludes the FdI team leader.

