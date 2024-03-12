Prelios, the government gives the green light to the acquisition by Ion

The government has agreed, with certain conditions, to the acquisition of Prelios by the financial conglomerate Ion, led by the financier Andrea Pignataro. The Cabinet was reported to have chosen not to exercise its Golden Power right, which could have blocked the operation, but made compliance with certain conditions a prerequisite for consent. One of the crucial points was Ion’s request to the Italian government to be informed about the pledge contracts needed to secure financing for the acquisition of the company specializing in non-performing loans. To obtain the sale of Prelios from the Dk fund, Ion offered 1.35 billion euros, of which 650 million deriving from a loan obtained from a group of six banks. Il Sole 24 Ore writes it.

However, for the Italian government to grant authorization – making use of its special powers to protect assets considered strategic – Ion must specify to the government what directives will be followed in the event of liquidation of the shares of the company being acquired. Initially Ion, through its subsidiary X3, opposed this request, but eventually a compromise was found with the government. Ion has agreed to serve signed pledge documents and merger decisions as they become available, while also ensuring compliance with GDPR regulations. Seven months after the signing of the preliminary agreement between Dk and Ion and after the approval by the Antitrust a few months ago, the long-awaited green light has finally arrived from Palazzo Chigi. Consultations will now begin with the Bank of Italy, which will have to conduct a formal investigation to assess the suitability of the buyer, considering that the acquisition also includes Prelios’ asset management company.

For the Supervisory Authority, this aspect is of vital importance, considering that Ion, an investment holding company focused on software and data for the digitalisation and automation of processes in the financial sector, is taking on a crucial role in the Italian market in data management sensitive. Starting in 2021, the group led by Andrea Pignataro has made a series of acquisitions, including Cedacri, a banking software provider; Cerved, a group specializing in data and credit management; List, a provider of risk management and compliance software; and a 13% stake in Cassa di Volterra, as well as a 50 million euro investment in MPS. Now Prelios is added, bringing Ion’s total investment in Italy to over 6 billion euros, out of a total of around 17 billion spent in the last two years to acquire over 30 companies around the world. While Pignataro is praised for his strategic vision, he is also viewed with caution for his high level of debt.

It is creating a fintech conglomerate with significant ambitions, starting from the outsourcing of IT services to banks (through Cedacri) and exploiting the credit data analysis provided by Cerved, to now focus on Prelios’ competences as access to Italian SMEs, in order to create an entity capable of managing the entire credit chain on behalf of banks. Pignataro’s main project, according to market sources, is to create a “core banking” machine from scratch, focused on credit, and then offer it to banks, large and small. In this scenario, Prelios is a crucial element. With over 40 billion in assets under management, Prelios is one of the leading groups in Italy and Europe in the field of alternative asset management, real estate services and management of non-performing loans. Pignataro found an important supporter in the president of Prelios, Fabrizio Palenzona. “When an operation is solid, strategic and contributes to development, a little patience is necessary,” Palenzona said last February in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, regarding the acquisition by Ion. “I am optimistic about the ongoing procedures and believe that the tool of golden power is of fundamental importance to protect strategic companies and national interests. We need a stable and long-term shareholder like Ion in this sense.”