To refresh your memory, the Brutus is a two-and-a-half ton racing car from 1908 with a 46-litre water-cooled V12 engine taken straight from a pre-war aircraft. This is an example of what a crazy engineer can do if you lock him in a shed for several months. Brutus is a true legend of the automotive world and deserves a Lego set.

Canadian-Polish engineer Jan Gerken has recreated Brutus from LEGO, but ten times smaller and with about 1,100 bricks. Almost half of Lego bricks disappear when building an aircraft engine. According to the manufacturer, the engine was one of the biggest challenges in creating the Lego set, besides the chassis.

Lego Brutus set idea.

Gerken came up with the idea during the pandemic. So you see: lock an engineer in a shed long enough and wonderful things will happen. “I love this madness. Chain drive, aircraft engine, main-driven connecting rods, open valve mechanism; the list goes on. It’s so mechanical and completely opposite to all the cars we see today,” the Top Gear designer said. Or every car ever built.

To further complicate the assembly, Guerquin uses flexible bricks to suspend the doors and a chain to drive the rear wheels. The designer does this to ensure that the car resembles the real Brutus as much as possible. The Lego Brute even features a sequential gearbox and an associated ratchet mechanism. “For me, as a LEGO designer and mechanical engineer, one of the most important challenges was to make the car fully functional,” he says.

This way you can make sure that there is a Lego Brutus set.

LEGO fanatics can share their ideas on the Lego Ideas website. If enough people support the project, Lego will check to see if the set can actually go into production. The Brutus Lego set has seventeen days left to reach just under 400 votes. After that, the project will have an additional 182 days to get 5,000 votes, and then another 182 days to get a total of 10,000 votes. After that, a Lego expert will look at it and, if approved, the set will go into production.