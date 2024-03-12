Rome, March 12, 2024 – The Commission for Public Works, Mobility and Transport of the Regional Council, chaired by Cosmo Mitrano, today listened to the views of local administrators affected by the Plan of Ports of Regional Economic Interest. The hearing was opened by Councilman Pasquale Ciacciarelli, who illustrated the plan at the Jan. 30 meeting. The councilor reiterated that the resolution is “a starting point, the division of territories is necessary, therefore these appointments are important to act in synergy with the territories, as well as to carry out the necessary urban planning.”

Gianluca Di Cocco (Councillor for Public Property and Marine Development of the Municipality of Latina) asked for a revision of the proposal concerning Latina, “taking into account the original proposal concerning the Foce Verde area.” And Marco Guarisco (Montalto Castro) asked for the opportunity to design a port on both banks of the Fiora River, and not just on the left. Wide availability for cooperation from Marco Moladori (Anas), who listed already planned infrastructure in the areas affected by the new ports, and Antonio Basili (Rfi), who emphasized disused railways.

Giuseppe Strano (Fiumicino Port Authority) and Biagio Mauro Sciarra (Gaeta Port Authority) recalled the need to evaluate the possible interference of the tourist flow in existing production facilities and the need to evaluate the phenomenon of port siltation in the project headquarters. Finally, Cinzia Marzoli (Capo D’Anzio Spa) emphasized the need to avoid projects that are too ambitious compared to the real capabilities of the administrations and the need to have structures capable of effectively managing the ports.

Closing the hearing, Councilor Ciacciarelli spoke of “very interesting ideas: the existing system was left without investment.” We have planned small ports, 300 to 500 berths, to have less environmental impact on the site.”

