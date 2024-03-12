Poor Creatures!, fresh winner of four Oscars and five BAFTA awards, will be available for streaming from March 14th, exclusively on Disney+.

Oscar wins

The film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (written with Tony McNamara, the second collaboration with the Greek after The Favourite) collected four statuettes during the Academy Awards ceremony: Best Production Design, Best Costumes, Best Make-up and Hairstyle and Best Leading Actress for the test by Emma Stone, interpreter of the protagonist Bella and producer of the film. Emma Stone’s bold performance in Poor Creatures! was universally appreciated and earned the actress her second Oscar, after the one she won for La La Land.

The synopsis of the film

Poor Creatures! tells the incredible story and fantastic evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she misses, Bella runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a skilled and dissolute lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across continents. Free from the prejudices of her time, Bella is increasingly determined in her aim to defend equality and emancipation.

Disney+ parental controls

Poor Creatures! it’s not exactly a film for the whole family, despite the positive messages it conveys. The film based on the novel by Alasdair Gray contains numerous explicit scenes and topics aimed at a mature audience.

The parental control system ensures that Disney+ remains a viewing experience suitable for all family members. In addition to the “Children’s Profile” already present on the platform, subscribers can set access limits to content for a more adult audience and create profiles with PIN access, to guarantee maximum peace of mind for parents.