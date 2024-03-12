Camilo Pérez, president of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, had harsh criticism against the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, in the vote for the new venue of the 2027 Pan American Games, which finally fell to the city of Lima. During his speech to obtain the venue for this important sporting event, the COP representative pointed out that his nation enjoys security and a healthy democracy, in reference to the most important problems facing the Peruvian nation.

“Our country is safe, strong, modern and very democratic, where our governments fulfill their mandates,” Pérez said before the representatives of the other Olympic committees of the Americas. These statements were in reference to the high rates of insecurity that Peru is experiencing, which has led to important cities such as Lima, Piura or Trujillo being declared in a state of emergency due to the increase in crimes such as hitmen or robberies.

Despite the criticism against Peru, Lima managed to win the 2027 Pan American Games venue. Photo: Panam Sports

Likewise, Camilo Pérez stressed that Paraguayan President Santiago Peña has a firm constitutional mandate until August 2028. As recalled, Peru faced a changing political landscape in the last five years, in which there have been four presidential administrations.

Although Boluarte has not responded to the allusions against him, he noted a few weeks ago that they can count on his commitment and that of all Peruvians to work “tirelessly so that Lima makes history again in 2027.” In this sense, he added that Peru values ​​the efforts of the athletes and has the experience to develop this event, as it was carried out with “excellence in the 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games.”

“In Lima we all win,” Boluarte said in a video uploaded to the Presidency’s social networks.

Boluarte received the Panam Sports Evaluation Commission. Photo: @presidenciaperu/Twitter

What is the insecurity situation in Peru?

Insecurity in Peru is increasingly worrying. Populated cities such as Lima, Trujillo, Chiclayo, Arequipa and others have become scenes of extortion, hitmen or robbery, making residents feel increasingly vulnerable. In this sense, the most recent survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) indicates that 78% of Lima residents consider that security in the capital is worse than a year ago.

Adding to this discomfort is the criticism against the Government of President Dina Boluarte, which is ineffective in its task of combating crime.

In relation to this panorama, the consulting firm Cid Gallup revealed that 47% of Peruvians have indicated that they were victims of robbery during the last four months, from October 2023 to January 2024.

Crime rate in Latin America, according to the Interdisciplinary Development Consulting (CID Gallup). Photo: @cidgallup/X

Lima will be the new headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games

After a long-awaited vote, the different Olympic committees of the Americas chose Lima as the new venue for the 2027 Pan American Games, after beating Asunción with 28 votes. In this way, the Peruvian capital will host the most important multidisciplinary sporting event on the continent for the second time. The city of Barranquilla lost the opportunity to do so because Colombia did not make the payment of eight million dollars to guarantee its development.

Paraguayan President congratulates Lima on election as seat of Pan Americans

The Paraguayan president, Santiago Peña, congratulated Peru for the election this Tuesday of Lima, its capital, as the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games.

“I congratulate Peru on the choice of Lima as the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games, wishing them the greatest success. From Paraguay we will support sport more and more to take the country to the top,” said the head of state in his account. of X.