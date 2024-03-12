Sabrina Ferilli clarifies her statement yesterday about ‘The Zone of Interest’, the film that won the 2024 Oscar for Best International Film. And she does it again with a post on Instagram, reporting the words of the critic Paolo Mereghetti and thus responding to the criticism leveled against her today by Massimo Gramellini in the ‘Corriere della Sera’, in the column ‘Il Caffè’.

In the post, Ferilli underlines in red the sentences in which Mereghetti says that ‘Glazer’s film was “more clever than truly beautiful, all built on ‘banality’ rather than ‘evil’ and very clever at exploiting the viewer’s sense of guilt Western world in the face of a tragedy that the film was concerned with making ‘rarefied’ and ‘elegant’ without really dealing with it. And without that moral gaze that Garrone had instead sought with ‘I Captain'”.

A post which therefore clears the field of interpretations of his sentence from yesterday linked to a possible power of the Jewish lobby (”If ‘The Zone of Interest’ were to win the Oscar, I know why it would win, certainly not because it is a better film than ‘I, Captain’. I support Italy, I support Garrone”), tracing it back to purely aesthetic reasons. Interpretations collected by Gramellini in today’s Corriere. It is no coincidence that Sabrina Ferilli writes at the top of the post: “…someone can dedicate coffee tomorrow to their newspaper colleague…”.

