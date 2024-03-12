The rains in Argentina have intensified their impact in various regions of the country, generating an emergency situation that puts authorities and citizens on orange alert. The magnitude of the meteorological phenomenon has triggered a series of adverse consequences, from power outages to floods, which complicate daily life and agricultural production. This high alert scenario anticipates challenging days, especially for the metropolitan area and key agricultural areas. Meteorologist Carlos Sotelo, in dialogue with CNN Radio, projects a worrying outlook for the week, with rainfall that could exceed the already considerable amounts recorded. The storm, which began in the early hours, has left areas flooded and without electricity, mainly affecting the Atlantic Coast and the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.

The storm considerably affects the Atlantic Coast and the metropolitan region. Photo: AFP

What will the weather be like in Argentina this Wednesday?

Predictions indicate that the weather in Argentina will continue to be hostile, with a return of heavy rains for early Wednesday morning. These precipitations could even exceed 50 millimeters, which exceeds the records of the previous day. The storm considerably affects the Atlantic Coast and the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires, with a special impact on the southern area. The situation requires constant monitoring of meteorological developments, given the possibility of even more intense episodes.

Map and images of heavy rains in Argentina

The areas most affected by the intense rains include, as indicated above, the Atlantic Coast and the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, with records that, in some cases, reach 75 millimeters. These figures reflect the severity of the phenomenon that has caused flooding, which generates difficulties in traffic and in the daily lives of the inhabitants. The northern area of ​​the province of Buenos Aires has also reported damage, although to a lesser extent, according to what is seen on the meteorological map.