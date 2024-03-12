Finding opportunities for female entrepreneurs in Latin America represents a considerable challenge. Faced with difficulties, some choose to migrate in search of better horizons, while others may give up their aspirations. However, with the aim of promoting female economic empowerment, the United States Government, for some years now, has been promoting initiatives in several Latin American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and others.

In this context, the AWE 5.0 program was inaugurated in Lima, Peru, with the support of Emprende UP. This initiative represents a valuable opportunity for those women who are determined to start their entrepreneurial path or wish to expand their existing businesses. To learn more about the program, La República spoke with Jorge Agüela, a representative of the United States embassy, ​​who is also an expert in communications and development of the public and private non-profit sectors in Latin America. When asking the question, the specialist shared with us the achievements and other opportunities for women that exist in the State Department programs.

—What is the purpose of AWE and since when has it been operating?

—The United States Department of State seeks to promote both the prosperity of women and their economic development through common activities carried out to support ventures in the Latin community and in the world.

In the case of Peru, since 2019 we have been supporting and implementing programs like this one, which seeks to develop the skills of women who have a business idea, but do not know how to implement it. Likewise, also support entrepreneurs who already have a business, who may have started empirically, but who need strategies and tools to go to a second level.

—What has been its impact and how many women entrepreneurs has it benefited?

— AWE (The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs) is now a global network. For example, we are in more than 100 countries and more than 25,000 entrepreneurs have graduated from the program. Likewise, in Peru alone, we have 800 members who are now part of a global network of successful women.

— Are there more scholarships from the United States Government in Latin America?

— From the US Department of State, we have several other programs. One of them is the Young Leaders of the Americas initiative (YLAI), which is a program that seeks to help young people in the region where they have businesses, through talks and courses. Just like this one, there are more initiatives dedicated to different populations, so I invite you to follow us on our social networks and learn a little more about the variety of opportunities that the United States embassy has in different Latin American countries.

More opportunities for entrepreneurial women in Latin America

Likewise, when we consulted Kristin Stewart, Press, Culture and Education Counselor at the United States Embassy, ​​about the scope of programs promoted by the State Department in the region, she revealed that “it is present in almost all Latin American countries. ”.

“The idea is to create a broad network of women entrepreneurs, in which we teach basics, such as marketing, connections, graphic design and everything a woman needs to develop her business,” Stewart continued. On the other hand, she pointed out that, as part of the support measures for new businesswomen, at the end of the program, they will be able to participate in fairs where they present their products and business ideas to different companies and the general public.

“In several cities, women are already selling their products to hotels and large chains,” she added. She also shared her experience of visiting a mini-fair where she was impressed by the quality of the products of the entrepreneurial women. In addition, Kristin Stewart indicated that these entrepreneurs, at the end of the program, will be part of the AWE scholarship network, where they will be able to opt for more scholarships and financing to improve their businesses.

If you are from Peru and are interested in knowing what opportunities AWE offers you, you just have to register here and you can apply for a scholarship made only for female entrepreneurs.