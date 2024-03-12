I regularly hold church services at the shelter. Most residents are over 75 years old, and some have lost their memory. Before the service, one of them comes up to me, leans in confidentially and whispers: “The horse is coming out of the stable!” It often happens that a confused person simply shouts something. But then I remember that he was once a farmer, and I take good care of him. A moment later he shoots me again. “Don’t you know this expression? The horse leaves the stable. I shake my head and he smiles, “Your fly is open, Pastor…”

