Will Formula 1 be disappointed by major rule changes after 2021? The goal was to make the race more exciting, but Verstappen’s dominance made it more boring than ever. They may also be disappointed with the changes in the law in the European Parliament. A new law in the world of transport should ensure an increase in the number of electric trucks, but it seems that the opposite effect is expected in the future.

Trucks have a maximum weight for the entire combination. Electric trucks are heavier than diesel vehicles, so they can carry less cargo. To encourage the purchase of plug-in trucks, Parliament wants to increase the maximum weight of electric trucks in the EU by 4 tonnes to 44 tonnes. This weight will be enough to compensate for the battery.

It’s easy to say: 40 tons for diesels and 44 tons for electric trucks, but the new law lacks nuance. The environmental agency Transport & Environment explains to TopGear Netherlands that there are currently countries where trucks are already allowed to weigh 44 tonnes, such as the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

Trucks up to 44 tons are allowed to cross the border

It is important to know that these trucks are only allowed to carry this weight within national borders. If they want to cross the border, they can only weigh 40 tons. Even between two countries where 44 tons are allowed. And the situation will change with the proposal: suddenly all trucks weighing 44 tons will be allowed to cross the border, including diesels.

The result of the new rules was that diesel trucks for international transport were suddenly allowed to carry 4 tonnes more. And if all trucks – diesel and electric – are allowed to carry this extra weight, then electric vehicles will have no advantage. In practice, many companies will choose a cheaper diesel truck that can carry more cargo.

The law has not yet been adopted

Note that the new rule will be in effect until 2035. In addition, the new rule has not yet been adopted. The law can only be adopted after the EU elections, which will be held from June 6 to 9. Until then, the EU can continue to finalize legislative changes that will give diesel trucks an advantage.