Writer Frank Westerman has been talking for about half an hour about Schunebeek, the Dutch Oil Company (NAM) and his childhood as the child of a NAM technical draftsman when the presenter asks what he thinks needs to be done in the Northern Netherlands to turn the tide. Then a woman from the audience stands up: “Why don’t you ask us about this?”

About 150 people, from local residents to administrators and politicians, will gather at the Kilzog Theater in Hoogesand on Monday evening to discuss what needs to be done to improve the quality of life in the earthquake area. Following a parliamentary inquiry into natural gas production in Groningen, the cabinet announced a year-long improvement plan with the Nij Begun package of measures. The social agenda is part of this. For thirty years, €100 million per year will be allocated to improve social cohesion, health and opportunities for the next generation in Groningen and North Drenthe.

Former member of parliament Henk Neuboer (PvdA) is the quartermaster. The Cabinet of Ministers assigned him four main topics: improving the quality of life, healthcare and education, and fighting poverty. In April, Neiboer will give recommendations on the first goals. Over the next two weeks, he will organize three more evenings in Groningen where residents can share their ideas. During these evenings, Nijboer wants to give the opportunity to express their opinions not only to residents, but also to speakers relevant to the topics. In Hoogesand, in addition to Westermann, it is also Jochen Mierau, professor of public health economics at the University of Groningen.

End poverty

Mary Ritsema (74) from North Drenthe does not appear there. She is the woman who stands up and starts a conversation about the wishes of the residents. She worked on her proposal all weekend. She typed it for Neibur. Taking the microphone, she says, “We need to talk about how we can get real value from this money. This is possible with a basic income. Let’s start with the youth. This could mean the end of poverty. We can set a good example and ensure that people who have suffered so much will finally have a better life. Down with the nonsense we had here. People actually have ideas. But they don’t ask us about this.”

Loud applause follows.

Then the public is free. One by one, plans are being hatched. Make sure all children who want to join a sports club for free until they turn eighteen, says a Colham man. Then you have two goals at once: this way, children of parents who have less money will also be able to play sports. “Allocate a lot of money to civic initiatives,” says a woman from Kloosterbüren. Invest in culture, say several visitors.

No consultants

“Don’t spend too much money on organizing,” says a woman from North Drenthe. Professor Mirau thinks so too. “In Groningen we are very aware that with every plan a new implementation organization is added. Perhaps at the end of this process we will have one or two instead of dozens of organizations.”

Spending a lot of money on organization won’t work, Nijboer swears. “I try to treat them decently because it is public money. Every thousand euros we spend on organizing does not benefit the social agenda. In fact, we are not going to arrange all this with the help of consultants. That has always been my criticism in the House.”

The fact that the evening is mainly devoted to the problems of Groningen and North Drenthe is of great concern to the visitors. “Everyone is in the mood: we are victims. Throw it overboard. I think Groningen and North Drenthe may be the regions with the most potential. We have space and beautiful nature. I haven’t heard anything about this yet and I don’t understand it. Groningen is on the rise and I hope people see it. The recognition and money we receive gives us a tailwind.”

We do have ideas. But they don’t ask us about it

Nijboer hopes about 150 people came to Hoogesand on their night off to talk about the future. “It’s great to have so many people involved in the project who want to think with us.” He hopes to instill a sense of pride in the province among residents. “This is one of the most important tasks, and it is not easy to complete.”

No matter how grandiose the plans for the future are, the worries at the moment are still great, which becomes obvious when a man is given the floor. He says that every day when he starts work, he first goes to the website of NAM, a gas company in Groningen. “Then I look at the seismology section to see if there have been earthquakes. It’s still in my head and in my family’s mind. I’ll just pass this on.

Nij Begun is the government’s response to the report of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into natural gas production in Groningen. Last year the committee said that the interests of the residents of Groningen and North Drenthe were subordinated to gas production. The government then allocated €22 billion over the next thirty years for Groningen and North Drenthe.

100 million euros per year will be allocated to the social agenda. In 2019, the Groningen National Programme, a partnership between government, province and municipalities, has already received €1.15 billion in seed capital to work towards a good future for Groningen residents until 2030. Of this, 100 million euros went to the Tukomst project, for which Groningen residents could submit their ideas. The first projects are now being implemented, such as landscaped gardens, walking trails and playgrounds.

