Times change, and cars inevitably have to keep up with the times. This also applies to iconic cars such as the Porsche 911, which in its first generations always had air-cooled engines, but with the 996 switched to water cooling to reduce emissions. For the same reason, the turbo became standard after the 991 facelift, and now comes another major milestone for the 911.

Additional electrification for added sportiness

Porsche has officially confirmed for the first time that a hybrid 911 will be released soon. That announcement is hidden in its 239-page 2024 preview—and thank us later for going through all those documents. The hybrid 911 will be one of Porsche’s four main launches this year – along with the new Panamera, new Macan and updated Taycan – and additional electrification is said to be part of the sports car’s facelift. According to the document, this facelift will happen this year, sometime in the summer.

However, Porsche continues to skimp on parts, so we’re still left to guess what kind of hybrid this 911 will be. CEO Frank Moser previously said it won’t be a plug-in hybrid, but that still leaves the door open for both a mild hybrid and a full one. hybrid with full electric motors. Porsche has already announced that electrification will “make the six-cylinder engine even faster” and that it is going to cheat its motorsport department in favor of hybrid technology. So you can look forward to additional electrification for added sportiness… So our dream of a new 911 GT2 RS is getting one step closer.