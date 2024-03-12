Suara.com – President Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is said to have the opportunity to become General Chair of the Golkar Party. This was conveyed by political observer and Executive Director of Indo Barometer M. Qodari in a written statement in Jakarta, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

“As a big party, of course Golkar is a very interesting party to discuss and discuss. “Because it is linked to Pak Jokowi as a potential candidate to become general chairman of Golkar in the future,” he said.

Qodari’s statement also responded to the statement by the Deputy Chairperson of the Golkar Party, Bambang Soesatyo, who mentioned four potential names as Golkar Chairperson, namely Airlangga Hartarto, Bambang Soesatyo, Bahlil Lahadalia, and Agus Gumiwang Kertasasmita.

“Apart from the four names mentioned by Bamsoet, in my opinion there is one candidate who also has great potential to become Golkar Chairman in the future, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” he said.

Qodari explained two reasons why President Jokowi’s eldest son is worthy to lead the Golkar Party. First, Gibran will soon occupy a strategic position as the number two person in Indonesia, when he is officially appointed vice president in October 2024.

He said that so far the characteristics of the Golkar Party have tended to be a party that is embedded as part of the government, of course linear with Gibran as vice president and general chairman of the Golkar Party.

“The Golkar Party has a very strong tendency to have a foothold, to have access to government, not only ministers but also or even vice president, because Golkar is a party whose ideology is work and creativity and is always oriented towards being part of the government,” he explained.

Qodari saw that this experience happened to the 10th and 12th vice president (wapres) Jusuf Kalla when he served for the first time in the 2004-2009 period. At the same time, JK also succeeded in becoming general chairman of Golkar.

The second reason, said Qodari, is that the Golkar Party in the future must be oriented towards young people because most voters come from young people. Therefore, the challenge is that the Golkar party must also be filled by many young people.

“The Golkar Party is an old party, a big party and if we talk about voters today and voters in the future, I think the Golkar Party is experiencing challenges in how to make this party a party that is oriented towards young people and has prominent figures. which also comes from young people,” he said.

He continued, it would be very interesting if Golkar had a new tradition, namely being led by young people, in this case Gibran Rakabuming Raka, no longer having senior politicians at the helm.

Led by young people, Qodari assesses that the chances of the Golkar party increasing significantly electorally in the future will be wide open, looking at the experience of the 2024 presidential election where the Prabowo-Gibran pair is also very dominant among young people.