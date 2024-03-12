Health insurers are not fulfilling their responsibilities to provide health care, the Dutch Health Authority (NZa) concludes. This concerns the “four big” companies in the country: Silveren Kruys, VGZ, CZ and Menzies. In the case of the last two, NZ even sees such shortcomings that a punitive measure was applied to them. The exact content of the punitive measure is not yet known, which will be announced if insurers do not demonstrate the necessary improvements within six months.

Insurers’ duty of care means they ensure the availability, affordability and quality of care. Given the current long waiting lists, the former is in particular danger. NZa looked at the efforts of the largest insurers in the regions where waiting lists for hospital and mental health care are the longest: Twente (Menzies), West Brabant (Czech Republic), Drenthe (Zilveren Kruis) and Midden-Holland (VGZ). The regulator conducted a nine-month investigation and concluded that the attitude of health insurers was not “proactive” enough – they were taking too little action to maintain a balance between the supply of care and the need for care.

This is the first time New Zealand has introduced such a measure for health insurers. The regulator has a “toothless tiger” image among critics in the sector as it fails to enforce forcefully and is often criticized for failing to act on insurers’ failure to exercise their duty of care. The spokesman said the fact that NZa was now taking action was because it had found shortcomings in insurance companies in several studies over recent years, including in the payment of health services and the management of waiting times. The current study is a continuation of this.

Upgrade points

He cannot yet say exactly what action NZ expects insurers to take as the investigation is “sort of” still ongoing, the spokesman says. Insurers must now be the first to identify areas for improvement; After the six-month period, the regulator itself will be able to say more about the desired improvements. The press release states that the biggest gaps relate to “obtaining visibility into supply bottlenecks, the actions they are taking in response, and evaluating and adjusting those actions.”

It’s difficult: we have to guarantee affordability and at the same time keep the premium affordable.

A spokesman for CZ, one of two insurers targeted by the official action, says he is not surprised by the investigation’s findings. “In our case, we are talking mainly about registration, which we do not do enough. We really focus on the duty of care, but we don’t capture it well. We need to work more on this.” But NZa’s criticism goes further than the administration, it also sees: “We sense a broader trend that we need to do more generally around duty of care and waiting lists. We will work on this, but it is difficult: we have to guarantee affordability and at the same time keep the premium affordable. These two tasks are annoying.”

Waiting lines for people with more serious mental health problems are particularly long, partly due to financial incentives in the current system that make milder problems more attractive to health care providers, a CZ spokesperson said. “We have to remove these incentives. We have a ministry there [van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport] and NZ”. A spokesman for Menzies says he can’t say much about the measure yet because its contents are still being studied.

Press with your fingers

How can the government and NZ support the insurer’s objectives? “This slap is a first step in that direction,” says health economist India Duivenbode. “Until now, the health insurance company has simply not been very interested in being proactive in its duty of care because there has never been any compulsion. The fact that this is happening now is an incentive to pay more attention.”

According to Duivenbode, some degree of “cultural change” needs to happen in health care: insurers and health care providers need to work more together. “It’s not self-evident, they’re actually pitted against each other in contract negotiations. There are benefits to this, such as cost savings, but in many cases the style of these negotiations is focused on winning rather than collaboration.”

According to Duivenbode, access to health care has always been a topic of social debate, but accessibility is less so. “A few years ago, affordability was not a major issue. Of course, there have always been certain groups for whom this was the case, but not on such a large scale as today. That’s why it’s only becoming urgent now, and why insurers in the past didn’t set up their organizations to do it.” According to Duivenbode, the first ten years after the passage of the Health Insurance Act in 2006 were largely about affordability and, to some extent, about quality. “So NZ is finally adding urgency to accessibility, which has been under pressure for a number of years, partly due to current staff shortages.”

Premium increased?

If insurers focus more on affordability, will premiums automatically increase? Not necessarily, says Duivenbode. Of course, solving these problems requires human resources – and therefore money. And care will have to be acquired differently. “But in the long term it can actually lead to cost savings, for example through investments in digitalization or other innovations that can save staff.”

