loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his intention to eliminate the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza, despite international efforts to encourage a ceasefire.

In a short post on social media on Monday (11/3/2024), Netanyahu claimed that Israeli forces had killed a top Hamas leader, and that it was only a matter of time before other Hamas leaders suffered the same fate.

“On the way to this victory, we have eliminated number four in Hamas. Three, two and one are on their way. “They are all dead, we will reach them all,” Netanyahu stressed in the 13-second video.

The ‘number four’ in Hamas Netanyahu is referring to is likely Saleh al-Arouri, who was killed in an airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut in early January.

In his statement, Netanyahu “apparently” confirmed that the Israeli colonial regime was behind al-Arouri’s murder, The Times of Israel newspaper wrote.

Netanyahu’s statement came in the midst of an investigation into the fate of Hamas’ number three person, Marwan Issa, one of the important figures involved in the Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Issa was the target of an Israeli Forces (IDF) airstrike over the weekend.

According to the DPA news agency, Netanyahu spoke about ‘numbers one and two’ referring to the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yehya al-Sinwar, and the head of the al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif.

Netanyahu’s comments came on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. Egypt, Qatar and the United States tried to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas before Monday, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire during the month of Ramadan.

The latest figures provided by the Gaza Health Ministry show that more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the war began in October.

The United States is Israel’s main supplier of weapons used to kill Palestinians in Gaza.

(she)